Halifax council approves heritage alteration for Waverley Inn addition

Council is comfortable with the heritage aspect of a proposed addition to the Waverley Inn, but the developer still has to clear another hurdle before the project is approved. Nassim Ghosn’s company Sterling Hotel Ltd. (or Grafton Developments Inc.) wants to redevelop the old hotel at 1266 Barrington St., tearing down an old addition in…

