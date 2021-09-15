Halifax Examiner

Halifax council approves Cogswell contract, boot bylaw, discusses campaign finance breaches

The Cogswell interchange’s days are numbered after a regional council vote on Tuesday. The process to tear down the aging series of overpasses is tentatively scheduled to start in January, with Dexter Construction getting the $95.7-million contract to bring out the wrecking ball and then realign the street grid. As the Halifax Examiner reported last…

