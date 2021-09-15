Halifax council approves Cogswell contract, boot bylaw, discusses campaign finance breaches

The Cogswell interchange’s days are numbered after a regional council vote on Tuesday. The process to tear down the aging series of overpasses is tentatively scheduled to start in January, with Dexter Construction getting the $95.7-million contract to bring out the wrecking ball and then realign the street grid. As the Halifax Examiner reported last…
Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter