Halifax council allows appeal, overturning committee’s decision to approve Cunard block development

After a long presentation and a longer debate, regional council decided Southwest Properties’ 16-storey proposal for the waterfront was just too big and strayed too far from the rules. The city’s design review committee approved the plans in July. As the Examiner reported the next day: The site is known as the Cunard lot —…
Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter