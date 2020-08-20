Halifax Convention Centre costs rise again

The municipality is on the hook for an extra $40,000 for last year’s Halifax Convention Centre deficit, and we still don’t know exactly what to expect for the current fiscal year.

The province posted year-end financial statements for Events East, the Crown corporation that runs the convention centre, online Thursday as part of its public accounts.

The provincial and municipal governments share the cost of the convention centre, and split its deficits.

The municipality’s share of the deficit for 2019-2020 was budgeted at $2,695,000. The new financial statements indicate the municipality will pay $2,736,484 — a difference of $41,484.

The province will pay $2,592,694, an increase of $12,694 from the budgeted amount of $2,580,000. (The municipal and provincial amounts differ “due to their different approaches to capital funding,” but they end up paying the same amount “over the years,” according to last year’s business plan.)

As the Halifax Examiner reported in June, Halifax’s share of the deficit for this year is budgeted higher, at $2,804,000, and that doesn’t even include the impact of COVID-19.

The municipality was unable to provide a response to the Examiner’s questions about where that money will come from and what next year’s deficit looks like, but CBC reported earlier this month that the provincial government is expecting to pay an extra $3 million in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19, and the city’s share would be the same.

The financial statements don’t include the current year’s budget, but they address the difficulty in budgeting for what’s shaping up to be a rough year for conventions.

A note titled “COVID-19 impact” reads: