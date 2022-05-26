Halifax committee recommends in favour of plan to move, restore, and add to historic Elmwood

An historic Halifax building will move four metres over and one metre up if a developer’s plans are approved. The Elmwood, at 5185-5189 South St., dates back to 1826. The structure there today was mostly built later, in 1896, when it was converted to a Victorian hotel. The building was at risk in recent years,…
Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter