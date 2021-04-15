Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax committee recommends in favour of nine-storey Young Street development

Halifax committee recommends in favour of nine-storey Young Street development

By

Halifax’s Design Advisory Committee recommended in favour of a proposal for nine-storey apartment building on Young Street on Wednesday. WM Fares Architects made the application under the city’s Centre Plan on behalf of the developer, Alessandra Investments Limited, owned by Luigi and Marilisa Benigno. They want to build eight floors of residential space, including 58…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.