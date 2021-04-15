Halifax committee recommends in favour of nine-storey Young Street development

Halifax’s Design Advisory Committee recommended in favour of a proposal for nine-storey apartment building on Young Street on Wednesday. WM Fares Architects made the application under the city’s Centre Plan on behalf of the developer, Alessandra Investments Limited, owned by Luigi and Marilisa Benigno. They want to build eight floors of residential space, including 58…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter