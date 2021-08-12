Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax committee recommends in favour of development proposal with ‘funky and fun’ clock

Halifax committee recommends in favour of development proposal with ‘funky and fun’ clock

By

Calling its signature feature “funky and fun,” if maybe redundant and potentially dangerous, members of a citizen committee are recommending in favour of a development proposal for north end Halifax. Halifax’s Design Advisory Committee, which makes design recommendations on development proposals under the Centre Plan, met virtually Thursday evening with three buildings on the agenda….

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.