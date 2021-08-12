Calling its signature feature “funky and fun,” if maybe redundant and potentially dangerous, members of a citizen committee are recommending in favour of a development proposal for north end Halifax. Halifax’s Design Advisory Committee, which makes design recommendations on development proposals under the Centre Plan, met virtually Thursday evening with three buildings on the agenda….
You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax committee recommends in favour of development proposal with ‘funky and fun’ clock
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter