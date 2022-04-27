Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax committee recommends heritage registration for former United Memorial Church

Halifax committee recommends heritage registration for former United Memorial Church

By

For the second time, council’s advisory committee recommended in favour of heritage registration for the former United Memorial Church on Wednesday. But this time, the owner of the property on Kaye Street in North End Halifax is on board. The former church was built in 1921 following the Halifax Explosion, replacing two nearby churches destroyed in…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.