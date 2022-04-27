Halifax committee recommends heritage registration for former United Memorial Church

For the second time, council’s advisory committee recommended in favour of heritage registration for the former United Memorial Church on Wednesday. But this time, the owner of the property on Kaye Street in North End Halifax is on board. The former church was built in 1921 following the Halifax Explosion, replacing two nearby churches destroyed in…
