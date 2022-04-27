Halifax committee recommends heritage registration for former United Memorial Church

Episode 76 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne, is published.

It’s been a few years since Halifax had a dedicated queer theatre festival, but that changes April 26 with OutFest. Produced by Page1 Theatre, the event’s goal is to “provide a platform for multi-disciplinary artists to create stories that reflect our community, both past and present.” Page1’s artistic director Isaac Mulè stops by to give an overview of this year’s program and chat about the festival’s origins in Kitchener ON. Theatre maker Katie Clarke is also on board to dig into Can You Remember How We Got Here, the one-person show they wrote and are starring in (maybe).

