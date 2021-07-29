Halifax Examiner

Halifax committee recommends heritage registration for Camp Hill Cemetery

Cemetery got high scores in application categories for age and continuity of use, historical importance, integrity, and context.

By

With a near perfect score, the city’s Heritage Advisory Committee is recommending regional council designate the Camp Hill Cemetery as a municipal heritage site. The committee met virtually Wednesday evening and considered the request for registration from the Halifax Military Heritage Preservation Society for the municipally-owned cemetery between Robie and Summer streets. In a report…

