Halifax committee recommends heritage registration for Camp Hill Cemetery

With a near perfect score, the city’s Heritage Advisory Committee is recommending regional council designate the Camp Hill Cemetery as a municipal heritage site. The committee met virtually Wednesday evening and considered the request for registration from the Halifax Military Heritage Preservation Society for the municipally-owned cemetery between Robie and Summer streets. In a report…
Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter