It was all but a done deal, with construction on the site well underway, but the developers replacing the Mills Brothers building on Spring Garden got the official rubber stamp on Thursday. The city’s Design Review Committee, which approves development proposals in downtown Halifax, met virtually to consider the application for the block along Spring…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax committee faces existential crisis as it rubber stamps development for former Mills Brothers site
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter