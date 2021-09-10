Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax committee faces existential crisis as it rubber stamps development for former Mills Brothers site

Halifax committee faces existential crisis as it rubber stamps development for former Mills Brothers site

By

It was all but a done deal, with construction on the site well underway, but the developers replacing the Mills Brothers building on Spring Garden got the official rubber stamp on Thursday. The city’s Design Review Committee, which approves development proposals in downtown Halifax, met virtually to consider the application for the block along Spring…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.