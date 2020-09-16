Halifax auditor general finds city has no set timelines for building permits and inspections

Halifax has no clear timeline for the approval of building permits and inspections and its records are inaccurate, according to the latest report from the city’s auditor general. But the city has implemented 89% of the recommendations from Auditor General Evangeline Colman-Sadd’s 2018 reports on procurement and development approvals. Colman-Sadd tabled her office’s new audit…
