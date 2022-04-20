Halifax auditor general concerned about city’s risk assessment for big projects

Halifax’s auditor general is concerned the municipality isn’t doing enough to plan for big projects after management failed to implement some of her recommendations from 2019. Evangeline Colman-Sadd presented a follow-up report to a virtual meeting of Halifax regional council’s Audit and Finance Standing Committee on Wednesday looking at the municipality’s progress in implementing 11…
