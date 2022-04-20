Halifax auditor general concerned about city’s risk assessment for big projects

Episode 75 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne, is published.

Wonder World is the story of Isaac, who leaves a lonely decade in Halifax to return to the conservative Manitoba community—and father—that rejected him. Upon his arrival he’s surprised to learn that his hometown is queerer than he ever realized, and he discovers some secrets that reframe his entire life, and possibly his future. Halifax author KR Byggdin stops by to discuss the novel’s genesis, how much of it connects to their own life, the prospect of going home as their full self, and how queerness moves even in religious, rural spaces. Plus a brand-new track from Aquakultre.

Listen to the episode here.

Check out some of the past episodes here.