Following delay in Halifax election results, Patty Cuttell unofficially wins District 11 by 28 votes

Patty Cuttell is the unofficial winner in District 11 — Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect Road, beating runner-up Bruce Holland by just 28 votes.

Cuttell’s was one of six districts with delayed results after the municipality stopped reporting late Saturday night, but it was the only one too close to call.

According to the now-complete unofficial results, Cuttell received 1,662 votes — 19.6%. Holland received 1,634. Matthew Conrad was the next runner-up in the crowded field of 12 candidates, garnering 1,482 votes.

“Obviously I’m feeling great. It’s been a very long night and day today,” Cuttell said in an interview Sunday.

“I was very optimistic, and I’m happy things look like they’ve gone my way here.”

Cuttell said she had no information on the reason for the delay.

Just after midnight, the municipality told the Examiner there was a “manual check occurring to ensure that all tables are being reported.”

Official results are due by Wednesday, and although a recount won’t be automatic in this case, it’s likely Holland will request one given the tight margin and inexplicable delay in counting.

Cuttell joins seven other women unofficially elected to council Saturday. Eight would be the highest number of women on council since redrawn districts in 2012 reduced the number of councillors from 23 to 16. There were 10 women elected to council in 2008.

Other winners confirmed by the complete unofficial results on Sunday:

Coun. David Hendsbee unofficially wins District 2 — Preston–Chezzetcook-Eastern Shore with 4,294 votes, 51%.

Kathryn Morse unofficially wins District 10 — Halifax-Bedford Basin West with 1,924 votes, 27.5%.

Pamela Lovelace unofficially wins District 13 — Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets with 3,353 votes, 36.3%.

Deputy Mayor Lisa Blackburn unofficially wins District 14 — Middle/Upper Sackville-Beaver Bank with 4,898 votes, 85.1%.

Iona Stoddard unofficially wins District 12 — Timberlea-Beechville-Clayton Park with 3,002 votes, 37.7%. (Coun. Richard Zurawski received 2,607 votes.)

The voter turnout, based on the number of eligible voters provided by the municipality Saturday night, 321,783, is 39.8%. There was still one table left to report in the mayoral race, however, as of 2pm Sunday.

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!