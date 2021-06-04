Environment committee recommends in favour of water quality monitoring at 74 lakes across HRM

Episode #31 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne is published.

Jonathan Torrens is an ideas guy — he’s an actor, writer, director, producer, podcast host, production rental house owner, and professional nice person who’s been graciously and usually hilariously gracing Canadian television (and film and computer) screens since 1989. He pops in from Truro to talk about his t-shirt campaign in support of entertainment workers, his new homegrown series Vollies, and offers up some of his past experiences as a working performer in Canada and Hollywood. It’s a gentle, kind, funny trip.

