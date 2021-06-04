Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Environment committee recommends in favour of water quality monitoring at 74 lakes across HRM

Environment committee recommends in favour of water quality monitoring at 74 lakes across HRM

By

Council’s environmental committee is recommending the municipality start testing lake water quality, implementing a monitoring program for the first time since 2011. Under a plan submitted to council’s Environment and Sustainability Standing Committee during its virtual meeting on Thursday, based on a report from consultants AECOM, 74 of the more than 1,000 lakes across Halifax…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.