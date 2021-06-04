Council’s environmental committee is recommending the municipality start testing lake water quality, implementing a monitoring program for the first time since 2011. Under a plan submitted to council’s Environment and Sustainability Standing Committee during its virtual meeting on Thursday, based on a report from consultants AECOM, 74 of the more than 1,000 lakes across Halifax…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Environment committee recommends in favour of water quality monitoring at 74 lakes across HRM
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter