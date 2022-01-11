Development could destroy Dartmouth wetland, biologist warns as council starts planning process

It’s still in early stages, but a development proposal for the banks of a Dartmouth wetland is moving ahead. Halifax regional council voted on Tuesday to start a process to allow development on what the municipality calls the Southdale Future Growth Node. To people in the area, the site between Highway 111 and the Woodside…
