Developer’s plans approved for historic downtown Halifax block

Halifax’s design advisory committee has unanimously approved plans for the block including the historic Kenny-Dennis and Acadian Recorder buildings. The committee, tasked with approving downtown Halifax developments, met by teleconference Thursday afternoon to consider Dexel Developments’ proposal, designed by Fathom Studio, for the block bounded by Barrington, George and Granville streets. As the Halifax Examiner…
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter