Dartmouth bike lanes coming soon as part of Macdonald Bridge bikeway project

With a tender out this week, Halifax is moving ahead with new bike lanes for Wyse Road, part of the Macdonald Bridge bikeway improvement project planned since 2017. But some plans have changed for the work on the Dartmouth side of the harbour since the Integrated Mobility Plan laid out the city’s preferred bike network…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter