Councillors vote for increased Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency budget

Councillors have tentatively approved an increased Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency budget for 2021-2022, including 15 new positions. The fire department presented its proposed operating budget to Halifax regional council’s budget committee on Wednesday. At $76.6 million, it’s a 7.9% increase over the cut back 2020-2021 COVID-19 budget of $71 million. The big differences between…
