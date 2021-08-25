Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Councillors approve Gottingen development with four affordable units, Quinpool development on McDonald’s site

Councillors approve Gottingen development with four affordable units, Quinpool development on McDonald’s site

By

Halifax councillors have approved two developments following public hearings — one on Gottingen Street with four affordable units promised and the other replacing the McDonald’s on Quinpool Road. The Halifax and West Community Council met virtually Tuesday night with the two public hearings on the agenda, starting with 2438 Gottingen St. That site is already…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.