Councillors approve 20-storey tower for Macdonald Bridge intersection in downtown Dartmouth

There’s a big building coming to the corner of Wyse Road and Nantucket Avenue after a vote by councillors on the Dartmouth side of the harbour. The Harbour East Marine Drive Community Council met virtually on Thursday evening with two public hearings on the agenda. For the first, it considered a proposal from Fathom Studio…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter