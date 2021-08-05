Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Councillors approve 20-storey tower for Macdonald Bridge intersection in downtown Dartmouth

Councillors approve 20-storey tower for Macdonald Bridge intersection in downtown Dartmouth

By

There’s a big building coming to the corner of Wyse Road and Nantucket Avenue after a vote by councillors on the Dartmouth side of the harbour. The Harbour East Marine Drive Community Council met virtually on Thursday evening with two public hearings on the agenda. For the first, it considered a proposal from Fathom Studio…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.