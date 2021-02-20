Halifax Examiner

Council to contemplate future housing development surrounding Dartmouth mall

Housing could be coming to the parking lot of the mall in Dartmouth, with council being asked to start a public consultation process for redevelopment. In a staff report to council’s meeting next Tuesday, municipal planner Kathleen Fralic writes that Dartmouth firm Zzap Consulting Inc. has submitted a request “to initiate the master neighbourhood planning…

