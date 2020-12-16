Council considers lending Halifax-area cottage owners money for well, septic upgrades

Should the municipality lend people money to upgrade the well or septic system at their cottage? That’s the question Halifax regional council spent an hour debating on Tuesday. Since 2018, as a response to a dry summer and empty wells, Halifax has had a financing program for homeowners who want to upgrade their wells but…
