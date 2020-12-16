Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Council considers lending Halifax-area cottage owners money for well, septic upgrades

Council considers lending Halifax-area cottage owners money for well, septic upgrades

By

Should the municipality lend people money to upgrade the well or septic system at their cottage? That’s the question Halifax regional council spent an hour debating on Tuesday. Since 2018, as a response to a dry summer and empty wells, Halifax has had a financing program for homeowners who want to upgrade their wells but…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.