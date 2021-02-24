Twin 17-storey apartment buildings represent “smart growth” for the corner of Dunbrack and Willett streets, the councillor for the area argued Tuesday night. Halifax regional council held a public hearing to consider rezoning for 210 and 214 Willett St. Toronto developer and real estate investment firm Hazelview Investments (formerly known as Timbercreek Asset Management) owns…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Council approves rezoning for 17-storey apartment buildings in Clayton Park
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter