Turtles, traffic, and groundwater are all provincial issues, according to municipal staff, so councillors approved a controversial mobile home park proposal in Elmsdale following a public hearing Monday night. Halifax regional council’s North West Community Council held the virtual public hearing on a proposal for a 525-unit mobile home park on Old Truro Road in…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Council approves Elmsdale mobile home park despite concerns around turtle habitat, ground water
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter