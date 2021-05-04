Halifax Examiner

Council approves development proposal for former Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children lands

Council approved bylaw amendments Tuesday night allowing for new development on the site of the old Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children. Halifax regional council held a public hearing at its meeting, hearing from 14 people, mostly in favour of the proposal to rezone the land on Highway 7 in Westphal. The Halifax Examiner laid…

