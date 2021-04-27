Construction has long been underway, but Danny Chedrawe got the official go-ahead for his company’s massive north end Halifax development on Tuesday. Chedrawe’s company, Westwood Developments, applied back in 2016 to construct a multi-tower building on the property between Almon and St Albans streets. In the years since, there have been 14 changes to the…
Council approves Danny Chedrawe's big Halifax development that's already being built
Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter