A proposal for two 12-storey towers in Dartmouth will go to a public hearing despite a staff recommendation against the project. The municipality’s Harbour East Marine Drive Community Council met virtually Wednesday night and considered a development application for a site on Prince Albert Road, across the street from the Braemar Superstore. The application is…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Community council rejects staff recommendation, sends 12-storey Dartmouth development to public hearing
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter