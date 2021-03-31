Community council allows central Halifax addition, south end heritage development

After four years and as many tries, a Vernon Street resident is now allowed to build a backyard addition that doesn’t quite meet the land-use bylaw. Halifax and West Community Council voted Tuesday night to allow an appeal of a variance refusal for 1891 Vernon St., the corner of Vernon and Shirley streets. The property…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter