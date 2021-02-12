Committee recommends in favour of seven-storey Dartmouth development

The municipality’s Design Advisory Committee is recommending in favour of a seven-storey development proposed for Portland Street. Zzap Architect and Planning submitted a pre-application under the municipality’s Centre Plan for 392 Portland St. Architectural drawings in the plans refer to the building as Crown Tower. A company called Crown Tower Apartments is registered to Allan…
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter