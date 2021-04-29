Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Committee recommends in favour of over-budget Spring Garden Road streetscape contract

Committee recommends in favour of over-budget Spring Garden Road streetscape contract

By

Like most pandemic projects, it’s going to cost the city more than expected to widen the sidewalks on its busiest pedestrian street. Halifax regional council’s Audit and Finance Standing Committee met Thursday, and considered an item added at the last minute: a budget increase for the Spring Garden Road streetscaping project. The municipality has been…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.