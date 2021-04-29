Committee recommends in favour of over-budget Spring Garden Road streetscape contract

Like most pandemic projects, it’s going to cost the city more than expected to widen the sidewalks on its busiest pedestrian street. Halifax regional council’s Audit and Finance Standing Committee met Thursday, and considered an item added at the last minute: a budget increase for the Spring Garden Road streetscaping project. The municipality has been…
Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter