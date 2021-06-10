One Dartmouth developer ticked a box on Wednesday, while another will have to wait. The municipality’s Design Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations to city planners on the design elements of proposals under the Centre Plan, met virtually with two proposals on the agenda: one for Wyse Road and one for Pleasant Street. Both proposals are…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Committee recommends in favour of one Dartmouth development, defers another
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter