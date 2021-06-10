Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Committee recommends in favour of one Dartmouth development, defers another

Committee recommends in favour of one Dartmouth development, defers another

By

One Dartmouth developer ticked a box on Wednesday, while another will have to wait. The municipality’s Design Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations to city planners on the design elements of proposals under the Centre Plan, met virtually with two proposals on the agenda: one for Wyse Road and one for Pleasant Street. Both proposals are…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.