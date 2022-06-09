Halifax Examiner

Committee recommends in favour of 26-storey downtown Dartmouth development

A city committee has given a 26-storey Dartmouth development its stamp of approval, but it has some notes on the public art proposed for the site. The Design Advisory Committee, tasked with reviewing development proposals submitted under the Centre Plan, met virtually on Wednesday, and considered a proposal for the block bounded by Williams, Faulkner,…

