Committee recommends heritage registration for Spryfield Rocking Stone

Episode 68 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne, is published.

The sixth annual Halifax Black Film Festival returns with 73 films from more than a dozen countries, screening online from Thursday to Sunday. Lead programmer Joyce Fuerza beams into the show from Montreal to break down this year’s program—including the two local filmmakers on the docket—as well as discuss the challenges of putting together film festivals in COVID times, which have also affected filmmaking and film distribution as a whole. Plus a brand-new single from Safeword.

