Council’s heritage committee has made a solid recommendation in favour of heritage registration for a local rock. The Heritage Advisory Committee met virtually on Wednesday to consider adding Spryfield’s Rocking Stone to the municipal registry of heritage sites. The stone is an erratic (“a glacially deposited rock differing from the type of rock native to…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Committee recommends heritage registration for Spryfield Rocking Stone
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter