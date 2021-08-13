Committee approves new 12-storey development for Great Wall site in downtown Halifax

A citizen committee has approved a proposal for a 12-storey building on the site of the Great Wall Restaurant, despite some concerns about a blank wall on the back of the building. The municipality’s Design Review Committee, which approves downtown Halifax developments, met virtually Thursday night, and unanimously approved the proposal for 1649 Bedford Row….
