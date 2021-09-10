Cogswell redevelopment expected to start in January as contract heads to Halifax regional council

After years of delays, the crumbling concrete overpasses of the Cogswell Interchange are now expected to fall this winter. That’s one takeaway from a staff report headed to Halifax regional council on Tuesday recommending in favour of increasing the budget for the Cogswell redevelopment project and awarding the tender to build to Dexter Construction for…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter