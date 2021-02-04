Halifax Examiner

Coalition asks Halifax council’s environment committee to expand Sandy Lake Park

Representatives from a coalition of organizations hoping to expand a little-known park in Bedford made their pitch to Halifax council’s environment committee on Thursday, but couldn’t convince the councillors to take action. Karen McKendry and Karen Robinson of Sandy Lake – Sackville River Regional Park Coalition made the presentation on their hopes for a regional…

