City lawyer wins fight with Halifax Water over pipe under her property

A lawyer for the municipality has won a personal legal battle with Halifax Water over a pipe running under her property in Dartmouth. In a decision released Friday, a three-judge panel of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Kirby Eileen Grant, ordering Halifax Water to pay her $15,000 and remove a…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter