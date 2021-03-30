Blocked sidewalk at construction site is just the latest barrier to accessibility on Halifax crosswalks

Milena Khazanavicius is exhausted.

After years of fighting for safer sidewalks for blind and partially-sighted people, Khazanavicius has seen a significant setback in progress during the pandemic. And just a few days after making a presentation to the city’s Transportation Standing Committee on the myriad issues with Halifax’s intersection accessibility, she ran “smack dab” into the problem.

Khazanavicius, who is blind, went for a walk in her west end neighbourhood on Sunday morning with her guide dog Louis. Walking on the west side of Oxford Street heading south, she and Louis came to the corner of Oxford and North streets.

“And at the corner of North Street, I turned left,” Khazanavicius said in an interview.

Khazanavicius waited until traffic was moving parallel, and then gave Louis the command to cross the street.

“We go forward, we cross Oxford, smack dab into the fence,” Khazanavicius said. “That fence is taking up the entire sidewalk, including the curb.”

Louis wanted to turn around, but Khazanavicius kept moving forward, feeling the fence along North Street hoping there’d be somewhere for them to get up onto the sidewalk.

Khazanavicius was left with no place to go, stranded in a busy intersection — not “freaking out,” but “highly concerned.”

A man stopped his vehicle, told Khazanavicius there was nowhere to get onto that curb, and told her when it was clear to cross North Street to the south side.

This is an issue Khazanavicius has specifically addressed with city staff in the past, and she said she worked with the municipality to come to an agreement that there needs to be a safety landing pad — a space between the fencing and the edge of the curb. And there has to be a barricade on the other side of the street so that someone who can’t see will be stopped before they cross the street.

After the incident on Sunday morning, Khazanavicius came back with a friend to make sure she didn’t make a mistake, and a sighted friend confirmed what she thought and took the photo above. She sent that photo and a description of what happened to the 311 email address and some municipal engineers she regularly talks to about these issues.

Khazanavicius wrote, in part:

I would like to know why this has been permitted first of all, and second of all I would like to make the city aware that this morning they placed mine and my guide dogs life in danger when I crossed from the North West corner of oxford and north heading East and hit a fence on both oxford and North with traffic moving close by.

There is absolutely no safe landing curb and a car had to stop mid traffic to direct us out of the line of danger!!!

I’m very angry!

One of the city engineers replied:

The site the sidewalks at the corner of Oxford and North were closed due to an emergency situation resulting from the demolition work taking place on site Friday afternoon. NS Department of Labour and HRM Building Standards were also involved in the order to have the area secured immediately. The [Construction Mitigation Plan] for site was being working on over the weekend and HRM will ensure the set-up is adjusted accordingly. This closure is temporary and is expected to be reopened before Friday.

It’s unclear what the emergency was.

In an emailed statement to the Examiner on Monday, municipal spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray didn’t mention it, but said Halifax “is aware of the street and sidewalk closures in the area and we are working with the developers to ensure a safe demolition site.

“The closures are in compliance with the municipality’s Development Engineering regulations,” Spray wrote.

This is the same site where the municipality pulled a demolition permit and issued a stop work order because the developer started to tear the building down before a tenant had moved out (though the developer has denied this to the Examiner in the past).

Spray said the the city reissued the demolition permit and lifted the stop work order on March 19.

“On Monday, March 8 the municipality was informed that a decision had been made by the Director of Residential Tenancies, regarding 6399 North Street,” Spray wrote. “The decision indicated that the individual who was previously considered a tenant of the building is no longer considered as such. As a result of this outcome, the municipality’s stop work order has been lifted and the demolition permit has been reinstated.”

Crossing problems aren’t limited to one dodgy development

But Khazanavicius’s concerns aren’t just about this one incident; it’s just the latest thing to make her justifiably angry.

“I’m tired. It’s not our responsibility,” she said, referring to herself and other activists.

“We’re cleaning up HRM’s mess. We’re constantly cleaning up HRM’s mess. We don’t get paid. We pay with our mental health. And sooner or later … I’m going to end up paying with my life.”

Khazanavicius’s presentation to the Transportation Standing Committee last week, with Bernard Bessette, focused largely on the pedestrian push buttons at intersections. To sum it up, though you can watch and listen here, they’re different at every intersection. They look different, they’re placed in different positions, and a lot of the time they just don’t work.

These buttons are changing after a recent vote by the committee to require just a one second push, but currently, blind or partially-sighted pedestrians have to press those buttons for three seconds to get an audible signal. Khazanavicius and Bessette called for more inspections.

The day after Khazanavicius’s presentation, Transportation and Public Works director Brad Anguish responded to the criticisms during a meeting of council’s budget committee. Anguish called the presentation “great.” He said staff are working on some of the issues raised and have ramped up inspections, but he said that sometimes the push buttons aren’t actually broken.

“Everybody’s perception of three seconds is not the same,” Anguish said with a laugh. “And sometimes what occurs is, they think they’ve held it for three seconds, but three seconds is not 1-2-3.”

Khazanavicius listened to the meeting on Saturday, and that comment practically made her blood boil.

“Apparently because we’re blind and partially sighted we don’t know how to count in increments of seconds,” she said.

But tired as she may be, Khazanavicius is not giving up the fight. She wants Halifax to start enforcing its rules around construction mitigation and sidewalks, and she’ll keep calling, emailing and making presentations.

“I really hope this is the last time I have to contact them. I’ve got my fingers and toes crossed, but probably it won’t be,” she said.

“The battle doesn’t end. That’s fine. I am an Eastern European. We don’t quit.”

