Bigger Burnside, Port Wallace, and climate commitments: Halifax council round-up

Halifax regional council had its first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday. For some of the councillors, it was their first time attending a meeting in council chambers, having first been elected almost exactly a year ago. Here’s some of what was on the agenda: Burnside growing with $29-million contract Council…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter