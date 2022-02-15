Big box stores to pay more under Halifax’s new commercial tax scheme

Big changes are coming for big box stores after Halifax councillors voted to change their commercial tax system. Halifax regional council held a virtual committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday to consider three options for a new commercial tax system. Currently, HRM has two commercial tax rates: urban/suburban at $2.9530 for every $100 of…
