Housing dominated discussion around the virtual council table on Tuesday, but there was a full agenda of other material for councillors’ consideration. Here’s some of what else was approved or moved ahead: New rules for coops Backyard chickens are one step closer to legalization across the municipality after a vote on Tuesday. Like many municipal…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Backyard chickens, the Halifax Forum, and a football field: council round-up
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter