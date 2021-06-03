Halifax Examiner

At $95.7 million, Dexter Construction submits lowest bid for Cogswell Interchange construction

Dexter Construction is in line to get the contract for the Cogswell Interchange project, submitting the lowest bid for the work at more than $95 million. Halifax first issued a request for qualifications for the project in 2018, outlining the scope of work for the successful bidder. That includes tearing down the existing labyrinth of…

