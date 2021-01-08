Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Appeals court rules for Halifax, against developer in Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes land dispute

Appeals court rules for Halifax, against developer in Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes land dispute

By

It’s a win for the municipality and everyone advocating in favour of a park at Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes, but one environmentalist warns it could bring the process back to square one. The highest court in Nova Scotia ruled in a written decision released on Thursday that Halifax Regional Municipality did not effectively expropriate a developer’s…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.