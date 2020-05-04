Another COVID-19 case at Halifax Transit’s Burnside transit garage

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

There’s been another case of COVID-19 at Halifax Transit’s bus garage in Burnside.

Ken Wilson, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 508, said Monday he believes it’s the third case at the garage and at least the fifth involving transit employees.

Wilson learned of the latest case in an email to staff sent at 8:43pm on Sunday.

“The individual who tested positive has not been in the Burnside Transit Centre since April 30,” Halifax Transit director Dave Reage wrote in the email.

“Since that time, all workspaces with which the individual was in contact, have already undergone cleanings as part of Halifax Transit’s enhanced protocol.”

Reage wrote that public health has been in contact with the person, and “will complete contact tracing to identify all those who have been in close contact with the individual” and let them know if they need to get tested or self-isolate.

Spokesperson Erin DiCarlo said Halifax Regional Municipality isn’t “releasing specifics about any employee who may test positive for COVID-19 as part of our updated protocol, in consultation with Public Health.”

“The municipality will continue to internally advise staff of any positive test results within their respective business unit/facility/division and will follow all Public Health cleaning recommendations to help reduce the spread of the virus,” DiCarlo said in an email.

The first case at the Burnside garage was confirmed in late March. The latest case comes as Halifax Transit further scales down service due to COVID-19, limiting many routes to weekend schedules on weekdays, and limiting the ferries to morning and afternoon peak runs.

The full schedule is available here.

