What’s at stake as Halifax heads to Supreme Court of Canada over Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes

When it reaches the Supreme Court of Canada in the new year, Halifax’s battle with a property developer over Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes could set precedent across the country. After granting leave to appeal in June, the highest court in Canada is scheduled to hear Annapolis Group Inc. v. Halifax Regional Municipality in February. Because…
Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter