Our recent migration to a new Subscriber Management System has had a few bumps. If you’re caught in a loop, where you log in but can’t access the paywalled articles, we can help.

This loop is probably caused by one of these reasons:

1. Your payment has failed, so the subscription was paused by the site. The failure could be for several reasons, but often it’s because the billing info is missing from your account.

Solution: Log in, and on your Account page click “Payment method.” The billing info must match that on your credit card statement, including phone number. This is for your security, to verify it’s you using the card. If adding that info doesn’t reset the account, email Iris.

2. Your account is a non-paying half of a Family subscription (formerly called a “Plus-one”), or a gift subscription. Or you used a payment method other than a credit card.

Solution: Email Iris, and she’ll reset it.

3. You’re a non-paying staff member or colleague of a Business/ Government subscription.

Solution: Email Iris, and she’ll make arrangements with the owner of your account to get it restarted.

Please note:

When you’re successfully signed in, you automatically land on your Account page. To get to the Home page, click the Halifax Examiner logo. This works from every page on the site.

To read the paywalled articles without interruption, we recommend first signing in, and clicking the “remember me” button.